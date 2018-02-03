10 mile Mother's Day run in Kilsheelan

Kilsheelan’s KPLAN next big undertaking is the new 10 mile road run, on March 11.

Yes its on Mother’s Day but what better way to celebrate the annual day than to cheer on all the wonderful ladies within this category and applaud them on their achievements, sounds like there could be quite a number of special Mother’s Day spot prizes for this event.

The race idea is really gathering momentum and we hope all householders on the route will come out and cheer on all the participants.

We thank all the local clubs and people who have volunteered to help on the day, anyone wishing to assist, kindly contact any of the committee. We will keep you posted each week as the big day draws nearer.

We meet every Friday 7pm in the KPLAN Centre to continue with the organising. All of the public are most welcome to come along on Friday nights to bring your ideas and lend a hand.