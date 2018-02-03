Excitement as home team win the Michael Breen Memorial Trophy

Knockavilla community council hosted their annual primary schools table quiz on Friday, January 27.

Pictured above is the winning team in the 5th/ 6th class category from Scoil Mhuire Knockavilla accepting the Michael Breen Memorial Trophy. John Browne (committee), Caoimhe Healy, Chloe Reddan, Joanne Ryan, Jessica Heffernan and Helen Ryan (committee).

Upperchurch won the 3rd/ 4th class category.

Well done to all who took part and thanks to the schools for sending teams.