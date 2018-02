Two homes in Fethard were targetted by burglars last Friday night/Saturday morning.

Both homes were located at Strylea, Fethard. Jewellery was reported stolen from one of the houses and no property was reported stolen from the other premises.

Gardai have issued an appeal to anyone who saw suspicious activity in this part of Fethard that night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.