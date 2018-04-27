The One Book, One Community Project is a shared initiative with St Mary's School, Scoil Ruain and Killenaule library, the novel selected is Friend or Foe by Brian Gallagher.

The pupils will read the book over a six week period, and will do book reviews and projects in connection with the book.

Brian Gallagher will visit the school on Tuesday, May 1, hold a workshop with kids, talk about what it is to be a professional writer, give an overview of characters and do a reading.

The project will conclude on Wednesday, May 23.

Pictured above are: Ciodhna Breen, Principal St Marys NS, Megan Clarke, Siobhán Maher, Damien Dullaghan County Librarian, Councillor John Fahey, Donie Mc Gettigan Killenaule Library.