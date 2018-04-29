New Inn girls reach Munster semi final

Basketball success

New Inn Basketball Team

New Inn Basketball Team

Pictured above are the New Inn u13 Girls Basketball team who, representing Tipperary, narrowly missed out on a place in the Munster Final when they were defeated 13-10 by Limerick in the Munster Semi-Final, played in UL Sports Arena last Saturday.

In the photograph are - Back L-R: Liam Fennell (coach), Ciara Fitzpatrick, Anna O’Donoghue, Ciara McCarthy, Niamh Marnane, Andy Hennessy (manager), Front L-R: Cara Hennessy, Ciara Collins, Emily McNamara, Hanna Dalzell.