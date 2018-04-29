New Inn girls reach Munster semi final

Pictured above are the New Inn u13 Girls Basketball team who, representing Tipperary, narrowly missed out on a place in the Munster Final when they were defeated 13-10 by Limerick in the Munster Semi-Final, played in UL Sports Arena last Saturday.

In the photograph are - Back L-R: Liam Fennell (coach), Ciara Fitzpatrick, Anna O’Donoghue, Ciara McCarthy, Niamh Marnane, Andy Hennessy (manager), Front L-R: Cara Hennessy, Ciara Collins, Emily McNamara, Hanna Dalzell.