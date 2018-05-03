Mullinahone shop closes after 40 years

The doors of Quirkes Furniture in Mullinahone closed for the very last time on Sunday, April 29, after 40 years of trading on the Callan Road.

Mike, Bridget, John and Linda Quirke thank most sincerely all the people of the locality for their custom over the four decades.

“Indeed, it was our pleasure to do business with all. We would like to thank the many staff who worked for us during that time and Quirkes wish everybody (customers and staff alike) all the very best for the future.” The above comes sincerely through the pen of Joe Tobin from the Quirke family.