Tipperary group's rallying Tidy Towns call

At the Ballingarry Tidy Towns meeting last Wednesday night, we decided to draft a letter to be sent out to all houses within a one-mile radius of the village - it states: “To Whom it Concerns, We have made great progress since we set up over 5 years ago. But it took a lot of effort to achieve our goals so far. Equally, it will require hard word for the coming year to build on our achievements to date. We are asking for the help of organisations, businesses, residents groups, Primary School, Secondary School and all local residents to lend us their support in any which way they can.

"In that respect we want everyone to take responsibility for their own patch or area nearest their homes – if you see litter please pick it up and if you have any ideas on how to improve on what we have already done or if you have any new suggestions, please bring it to our attention.”

Thanks to Imelda Goldsboro for the dog poop bag dispenser, that the council have put up in all four parish villages. These bags are bio degradable, and can be disposed of easily. The whole idea is that anyone walking their dog can use these bags to keep our streets, roadways and paths free of dog poo.