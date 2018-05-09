Tipperary Farming - Urgent Reminder of BPS Deadline

An urgent reminder has been issued to farmers to submit their online applications for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) as soon as possible.

2018 is the first year that applications for the BPS and the Transfer of Entitlements are to be done online, and the deadline for applications is next Tuesday, May 15.

Minister for Agriculture Micjael Creed said “the BPS is a key financial support for farmers and it is vital that they submit their applications in time in order to avoid financial penalties that apply to late applications. I am encouraged to see that over 89,000 farmers have already made their application. However, I would urge all farmers who have not yet applied to do so as soon as possible to ensure that they do not lose out on access to this key payment. Farmers should ensure they are in a position to make their application online as a matter of priority.”

Farmers applying online for the first time in 2018 should be aware they must first register on www.agfood.ie and when they receive their registration details in the post they must then log on and actually make their BPS application. With the deadline approaching farmers should be aware of this process, and register / make their application as soon as possible.”