'Share the Spoils' and win!

Knockavilla and Donaskeigh community councils will shortly launch their new weekly fundraising event known as "share the spoils”.

Special envelopes will be in various locations in both parishes, where people can place €2 into them, seal the envelope and put your name and contact number on it and place the envelope in the container provided.

Each week the committee will collect all envelopes and will do a draw where the winner will share the proceeds by receiving half of whatever is collected each week. So the more envelopes sold the bigger the prize funds available. We will guarantee a winner every week.

More details about availability of envelopes and locations over the next few weeks.