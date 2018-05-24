Kilsheelan to compete in 'Best Kept Towns'

Ireland's Best Kept Towns Competition 2018: Arising from Kilsheelan Tidy Towns' excellent performance in last years National Tidy Towns Competition, Kilsheelan has qualified to participate in Ireland's Best Kept Towns Competition for 2018 for the Small Town Award.

This competition is an all island initiative organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council. Adjudication is taking place in May and results will be announced in Belfast in June.



Recycling Workshop May 30

Kilsheelan Tidy Towns will host a recycling workshop, led by Jane Toomey, at Nagle’s Bar on Wednesday, May 30, 8pm. All welcome.



Volunteers

There is a lot of work to be done at this time of year - grass cutting, watering, weeding, litter picking etc. Every little bit of help is greatly appreciated. How about doing even one hour a week in your own street or estate?