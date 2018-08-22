Sixth Co. Tipperary rural community facing closure of their post office

A Save Our Post Office Committee has been formed in a sixth Co. Tipperary rural community - Newcastle - to fight plans to permanently close the village post office.

The action group was formed at a public meeting attended by about 50 local residents in Newcastle Community Centre on Monday night.

Newcastle joins Clogheen, Ballingarry, Gortnahoe, Littleton and Templetuohy in facing the closure of their post offices due to a controversial voluntary retirement scheme for rural post masters agreed between An Post and the Irish Post Masters Union.

Local TD Mattie McGrath said the closure of Newcastle Post Office is due to take place on January 31. His sister, who is aged 67, is the post mistress and is retiring due to ill health.

He said her family want to continue to operate the post office in Newcastle but under the terms of the retirement package that option isn't open to them or another shop owner in the village.

Deputy McGrath said the next nearest post offices to Newcastle are Ballymacarbry and Ardfinnan. "They may as well be in Nenagh for someone without a car or access to a hackney or taxi, which are not available in Newcastle,” he said.

The Independent TD said the committee formed to fight the permanent closure of Newcastle Post Office will liaise with Save Our Post Office groups formed in the other five Tipperary communities in relation to co-ordinating their campaign s of action.

Deputy McGrath has been highly critical of An Post's move to permanently close post offices in communities where the post masters accept the voluntary redundancy scheme. When news of the raft of rural post office closures emerged earlier this month, he condemned An Post's plans as another example of the "contempt for rural Ireland that is poisoning all levels of central government policy."

Last November, he tabled a motion in the Dail on behalf of the Rural Independent Group of TDs proposing a seven point plan to protect and support rural post offices including increasing the services they provide such as community banking.

The motion was unanimously passed by Dail members.