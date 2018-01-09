Tipperary traffic disruption today while water supply repaired

Tipperary Town motorists, home and business owners may experience road and water disruptions later today, Tuesday, January 9.

According to Irish Water essential mains repairs being carried out today may cause supply disruptions to O'Brien Street, Davitt Street, Galbally Road and surrounding areas in Tipperary Town.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 7pm on Tuesday, January 9, until 8am tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, quote this unique alert reference number: TIP017218.