Tipperary roads still flooded - closed to traffic

Flooding caused by recent torrential rain has left a number of roads across Tipperary closed.

Tipperary County Council have announced that the following roads are currently closed due to flooding and will remain closed until further notice.

Clonmel Borough District

L-4307-0 Tankardstown Cross (Leading to Ballygorteen)

Templemore Thurles Municipal District

L-3217 Killoskehane, Borrisoleigh (from Cahill’s Cross to its junction with L-94982 at Gortalough)

Nenagh Municipal District

R494 Birdhill/Ballina Road -R438 Borrisokane/Athlone Road -Drominagh, Ballinderry Please Note the R503 Newport/ Limerick Road is now open.

All roads are currently open in the Cashel Tipperary Municipal District and in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.