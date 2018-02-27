'Unscrupulous targeting of motorists by Insurance Industry must end' - McGrath

The Oireachtas Rural Independent Group has said that the government must definitively work to tackle the growing number of problems being experienced by drivers trying to obtain motor insurance cover.

Members of the Rural Group, which includes Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, were speaking ahead of a Dáil debate on its private members motion this evening that aims to have the matter of insurance cover refusals highlighted and addressed:

“There is mounting evidence from our constituencies that motorists who are in full possession of a valid NCT are routinely being denied access to cover by the insurance sector if their car is 10 years old.

This is an issue that is not only causing huge levels of frustration and concern among drivers, but it also speaks to the power of the sector to identify and apply punitive measures in a wholly inappropriate manner.

We are also deeply concerned about the ongoing and bizarre obstacles that are being placed in the way of returning Irish emigrants who may have years of legal and safe driving experience in a foreign country only to be denied the ability to transfer that safe driving history to this state.

Our Motion will also seek to address the near total failure of government to comprehensively address the issues surrounding increasing premiums and the extortionate costs associated with obtaining insurance.

The Rural Independent Group accepts that the issue of motor insurance fraud is a real challenge for the insurance sector, but that should not lead to attempts to claw back revenue through the apparently deliberate exclusion of certain categories of drivers who have done nothing wrong and are in compliance with the law.

We hope that to receive wide cross-party support for the Motion and look forward to highlighting the concerns of our constituents as well as the significant numbers of drivers who regularly contact us from across the country in sheer frustration at the contempt being levelled at them by some elements within the insurance sector.”