Tipperary to get new specialised Road Policing Unit gardaí

Tipperary has been allocated four new Roads Policing Unit gardaí.

The gardaí have recently completed their induction training and 87 in total were appointed to Roads Policing Units across the country.

In the recent announcement two gardaí were allocated to Cahir, where the traffic corp is based, and one each to Carrick on Suir and Thurles garda areas.

We welcome Garda Brian Slattery, Garda Deirdre Browne, Garda William Lynch and Garda Stephen Burke, pictured above following their training.

63 more appointments will be made in 2018, bringing the total number of Roads Policing Gardaí to 700 across the country. There will be further appointments each year until 2021, bringing the total number to over 1,000.