Tipperary gardaí spot driver 'flying' to the airport at 167kmh!

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Tipperary gardaí were out over the bank holiday weekend keeping our roads safe.

The Cahir roads policing unit detected a driver at a speed checkpoint at Ballykelly Cashel, on the M8 motorway, doing 167km on way to airport. 

There's a fine on the way to that driver, the gardaí say!

The Garda Roads Policing Unit is the new name for the Garda Traffic Corp.