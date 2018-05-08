Tipperary gardaí spot driver 'flying' to the airport at 167kmh!
Cahir roads policing unit detected a driver at a speed checkpoint at Ballykelly Cashel, M8 doing 167km on way to airport. That's take-off speed for a big fine. pic.twitter.com/gmxUJjRmKR— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 7, 2018
Tipperary gardaí were out over the bank holiday weekend keeping our roads safe.
The Cahir roads policing unit detected a driver at a speed checkpoint at Ballykelly Cashel, on the M8 motorway, doing 167km on way to airport.
There's a fine on the way to that driver, the gardaí say!
The Garda Roads Policing Unit is the new name for the Garda Traffic Corp.