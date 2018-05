Clonmel Borough District is carrying out road resurfacing works in Ballyclerihan on the L3271 from Ballyclerihan to Poulmucka.

Works will take place from 8am to 6pm today, Wednesday May 9, and tomorrow, Thursday May 10.

A 'Stop & Go' system will be in operation during the works.

Tipperary County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.