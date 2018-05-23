Tipperary gardaí stop driver with 20-year 'L' licence

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Garda Roads Policing in Cahir

Cahir Garda Rods Policing Unit have been busy

Unaccompanied - apart from the boat!

The Cahir Roads Policing unit took action this week when they met this driver who was not only driving unaccompanied on a Learners Permit but he had it for 20 years!

"'This leaner driver was planning on sailing off into the sunset’ but we stopped this ‘Skipper’ He had an L-Permit for over 2 decades. Unaccompanied (apart from the boat!) He’ll be making an appearance in the Courts soon," the gardaí say.

Drive safe everyone!