Tipperary gardaí stop driver with 20-year 'L' licence

Cahir Roads Policing: ‘This leaner driver was planning on sailing off into the sunset’ but we stopped this ‘Skipper’ He had an L-Permit for over 2 decades. Unaccompanied (apart from the boat!) He’ll be making an appearance in the Courts soon. pic.twitter.com/I0vy8ZQQbc

The Cahir Roads Policing unit took action this week when they met this driver who was not only driving unaccompanied on a Learners Permit but he had it for 20 years!

