Tipperary roads: Garda warn of Slow Down Day this weekend

National Slow Down Day is taking place from 7am this Friday, the 25th of May, to 7am on Saturday, the 26th of May.

Support the campaign by slowing down.

Gardai are warning they will be out in force across Tipperary from 7am this Friday as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The objective of National Slow Down Day is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads across the country.

Gardai will also be issuing advice to motorists and reminding drivers of the dangers of driving at excess speed.

Tipperary Roads Policing Gardaí recently nabbed this driver doing 167kmh on the M8 motorway!