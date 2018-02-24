Fatal collision - Carrick on Suir to Dungarvan road

The main Carrick on Suir to Dungarvan road was closed for several hours today following a fatal accident.

The serious collision occurred at Ballyhest Cross, Rathgormack earlier today and caused the Carrick-On-Suir/ Lemybrien Rd (R676) to be closed at Ballyhest Cross.

Diversions were put in place.

A man in his 60s has died following the accident which occurred at about 10am on Saturday. It is believed that the van the man was driving was involved in a collision with an SUV.

The man was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two people who were travelling in the SUV were also taken to hospital for medical assessment.