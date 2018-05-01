Tipperary has 2,305 new cars since January

Official statistics released today (Tuesday, May 1) by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the total new car registrations for the month of April were up 3.33% (8,102) when compared to April 2017 (7,841).

However new cars registrations year to date remain down 4.68% (79,897) on the same period last year (83,823).

In Tipperary 2,305 vehicles were registered from January 1 to the end of April, 2018. However in the same period last year 2390 cars were registered in Tipperary.

Across Ireland new Light Commercial Vehicle registrations (LCV) were up 6.51% (1,800) on April 2017 (1,690) and year to date are up 5.39% (14,323). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) are also up 4.74% for the month of April (243) compared to the same month last year (232) and are down 8.31% (1,158) year to date.

Imported Used Cars have increased 19.31% for April 2018 (8,649) when compared to April 2017 (7,249) and year to date are 11.74% (34,763) ahead of 2017 (31,111).

Commenting on the figures SIMI Deputy Director General, Brian Cooke said “April’s registration statistics released today are broadly in line with expectations. The slight increases in all sectors for the month can be attributed somewhat to the extra working days in April 2018 compared to last year, as Easter fell in March. Brexit continues to impact on business, as evidenced by the continued strong levels of used imports from the UK. Total new car registrations are projected to reach around 120,000 by the end of the year, a decline of 8.6% on 2017.”