Clonmel roadworks disruption every day this week

Motorists in Clonmel should expect some delays all this week in Clonmel because of roadworks.

Road re-surfacing works will be taking place from 7pm to 6am every night this week from the Showgrounds Roundabout to the Silversprings Roundabout on the Davis Road, Clonmel.

A 'Stop & Go System' will be in operation during the works.

Tipperary County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.