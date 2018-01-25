Tipperary Senior Hurling and Football Draws to be made on Monday next

Thurles Sarsfields Social Centre is the venue on Monday night next for the draws for both the County Senior Hurling and County Senior Football Championships.

The roads to the Dan Breen and O'Dwyer Cups will begin in earnest thereafter with Thurles Sarsfields and Clonmel Commercials set to defend their Senior Hurling and Senior Football titles respectively.

The four top seeded teams in hurling are Loughmore/Castleiney, Clonoulty/Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields and Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill.

In senior football the top seeded teams are Clonmel Commercials, Killenaule, Loughmore/Castleiney and Moyle Rovers.

Twelve teams will contest the Seamus O Riain Cup in hurling: Templederry Kenyons, Holycross/Ballycahill, Ballina, Burgess, JK Bracken's, Silvermines, Clonakenny, Lorrha/Dorrha, Newport, Moycarkey/Borris, Ballingarry and St. Mary's of Clonmel.

All Tipp Gaels are welcome to the Sarsfields Centre on Monday night and we will have the draw posted on our website soon after the draw is concluded.