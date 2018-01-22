The Two Johnnies immortalised by top Irish t-shirt designer!

You know you’ve made it in Ireland when you’re on a t-shirt! And that’s the great news for Tipperary funny lads The Two Johnnies!

Cork-based Hairy Baby Clothing Company have built up a reputation for having their design fingers on the pulse of Irish popular culture and now we in Tipp know it’s true because they’ve put local lads Johnny B and Johnny Smacks on a new range of t-shirts!

As if the fame of being on a t-shirt isn’t enough you can also get the lads (or their catch-phrases) on mugs, baseball hats and hoodies! For grown ups or the kids!

Today (Monday, January 22) Hairy Baby announced: “We're delighted to announce our latest Brand Partners - social media sensations and Tipps finest.

“We've teamed up with the lads to bring out an exclusive range of adults and kids cool 2J tees 'n things.”

Check out the style on Hairy Baby’s website!