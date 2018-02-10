Tipperary secondary school students invited to Try Sport at WIT over mid-term

Secondary school and further education students are invited to make good use of their mid-term break by signing up for Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) one-day Try Sport event at the WIT Arena on Friday, 16 February 2018.

One-day Department of Sport and Exercise Science programme on Friday, 16 February will give CAO applicants a sense of studying Recreation & Sport Management, Sports Coaching & Performance, and Exercise Science

Try Sport is for CAO applicants interested in pursuing a career in health, fitness or sport and takes place in WIT's brand new, state-of-the-art teaching and training facilities in the WIT Arena.

This one-day taster course will provide participants with a unique opportunity to test the Department of Sport & Exercise Science experience, giving them confidence in their CAO choice.

“Participants will get an opportunity to talk to current students in the department and get a feeling for the type of experience and education they will receive in WIT. Information will be presented about our exciting new common entry courses and honours degree in recreation and sport management, both starting in 2018. Participants will also get to see the WIT Arena firsthand,” says Department of Sport & Exercise Science lecturer Patrick Delaney who is co-ordinating the event.

Try Sport gives participants the opportunity to live the life of a student studying health, fitness or sport courses, and meet WIT’s expert staff.

On the day there will be exciting and interactive sessions in:

• strength and conditioning

• biomechanics

• nutrition

• sport

Students attend classes in the WIT Arena at different stages during their four years of study. Both academic and practical classes are run in the WIT Arena, with a free shuttle bus running between WIT’s main campus and the state-of-the-art sports facilities on WIT’s West Campus.

For 2018, WIT will again offer a dedicated afternoon session for parents, where they can meet staff, find out about life in the DSES, the transition to college and the opportunities available to their children.

The students’ event on Friday, 16 February 2018 costs €20 and people can register online at www.wit.ie/trysport. The parents’ session begins at 3pm, and registration is not required.