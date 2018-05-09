Ongoing Irish Water works may affect supply in Clonmel area

Clonmel may experience water and driving disruptions this week as Irish Water carry out a number of works projects in the area.

Step testing works may cause supply disruptions to Clonmel and surrounding areas from 1am on 9 May until 5am on 11 May.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP021162.

Step testing works may cause supply disruptions on the Clonmel to Cashel Road and surrounding area from this week into next week.

Works are scheduled to take place from 1am to 5am each night, from 10 May to 15 May.

A traffic management plan will be in operation for the duration of works.

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP021163.

Mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to Loughkent, Ballygerald, Kilcrea, Kilmalogue and surrounding areas in Clonmel, next week.



A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works. Works are scheduled to take place from 8pm on 15 May.

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP021252.