Dundalk to Clonmel walk raises Over €11,000 for BoyleSports’ Brian Murphy

On February 1, Brian Murphy started his nine day journey from BoyleSports Head Office in Dundalk, Co. Louth to Clonmel Racecourse in aid of Irish Cancer Society, Irish Injured Jockeys Fund, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Irish Retired Greyhound Trust, PIPS and Flame Spirit.

Battling Irish weather throughout his monstrous and charitable undertaking after nine long hard days, Brian arrived safe and sound in Clonmel on Friday, February 9, to a warm greeting from members of the Irish Coursing Club.

Brian returned to BoyleSports Head Office in Dundalk on Wednesday to present his chosen charities with the astonishing amount of €11,000.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented “Firstly we would like to congratulate our very own Brian Murphy on his incredible achievement of walking from Dundalk to Clonmel. To then go on to raise the jaw-dropping amount of €11,000 for his chosen charities is simply incredible. We are very proud of our colleague Brian and never once doubted his ability to complete his mammoth task.”