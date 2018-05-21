Tipperary weather - here comes the sun!

Good news for Tipperary this rainy Monday - the sunshine is on the way!

According to Met Eireann the sun will start to appear tomorrow, Tuesday, with temperatures rising to 17 degrees in the afternoon.

The following day, Wednesday, temperatures look set to climb to 19 degrees and on Thursday and Friday temperatures will hit 20 degrees.

Looking ahead to next weekend the news is even better with 22 degrees forecast for next Sunday!

The pollen forecast is low for the first few days of this week.