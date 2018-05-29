Clonmel could be hit with water outages this week

Valve installation works and pressure testing may cause supply disruptions to Glenary, Old Bridge and surrounding areas in Clonmel, over the coming days.

Irish Water say a traffic management plan will be in operation for the duration of works.

Valve installation works are scheduled to take place from 6pm on Wednesday, May 30, to 5am on Thursday, May 31.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP021922.

Pressure testing works are scheduled to be carried out from 1am on Wednesday, May 30, until 5am on Friday, June 1.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique reference number: TIP021921.