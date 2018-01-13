Clogheen's James Wyse was well known all over the country

There was shock and sadness with the news that well-known businessman James Wyse, Clogheen, had passed to his eternal reward.

James was proprietor of Wyse's Garage Clogheen along with his late wife Breda for many years. The garage was known all over the country. James enjoyed helping his son Frankie with the garage up to the time of his passing.

James is survived by his sons John and Frankie, daughters Veronica, Fiona and Audrey, grandchildren and all his extended family.

Following removal from his home to St Mary’s Church Clogheen for requiem mass, he was laid to rest in Shanrahan Cemetery. May his kind soul rest in peace.