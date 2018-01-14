Pat O'Callaghan always had the kettle on the boil

Another well-known Clogheen business man, Pat O'Callaghan, passed to his eternal reward on Thursday, January 4, following a short illness.

Pat was in his late eighties and enjoyed being host to the regular visitors on a daily basis to his home in Main Street, Clogheen, along with his wife Mary where the kettle was always on the boil for the welcome cup of tea.

Pat, with Mary, ran a very busy butcher's shop in Main Street, Clogheen, for many years.

Pat loved tracing back historical events and had a great head for finding family connections from the locality.

Pat is survived by his wife Mary nee Caplice (Burncourt), son Patrick, daughter in law Maura, brother Frank and all his extended family.

Following removal from his home to St Marys Church for requiem mass, he was laid to rest in Shanrahan cemetery. May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace.