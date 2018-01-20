Judy Frankovich loved the outdoor life

The death occurred on Sunday, January 7, at St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel, of Judy Frankovich, Racecourse, Cashel.

She was daughter of Joe and Nellie Flanagan, Erry and had reached the age of 78 years.

For the greater part of her working life, she was attached to Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel.

She loved the outdoor life and was an avid gardener. Bingo night was very special to her as she met up with her friends.

She was a devoted mother in caring for her family and was also very supportive of her family down through the years in the Flanagan homestead in Erry.

On Monday, January 8, her remains were removed from Lonergan’s Funeral Home, Cashel to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla and after Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 9, celebrated by Fr. Tom Dunne CC and assisted by Fr. Enda Brady, Rosegreen, interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.

She is survived by her son Joe, daughters Sharon and Lessia, partner Paddy, daughter in law Terri, her sons in law Seamus and Danny, brother Alec, sisters Biddy and Ann, four grandchildren Gary, Michael, Nigel and Alice, great grandchildren, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.

Peace to her soul.