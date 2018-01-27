There was deep sadness with the news that Tom Breedy, Lios Mhuire, Clogheen, had passed to his eternal reward.

Tom was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (née Cooke) and Tom visited her resting place in Shanrahan on a daily basis. He was in his mid eighties.

He was an employee of Moroney's bakery Clogheen for many years and loved going to race meetings and having a flutter on the horses, and loved the game of cards.

Tom Breedy was a renowned sportsman all over the country having excelled to the highest accolade in his chosen sport of handball having won all Irelands, singles and doubles on numerous occasions.

There will be more on his achievements in the alley in next weeks notes.

He is survived by his sons, Michael and Robbie, daughters Anne, Shelia and Caroline, sisters Sr Genevieve and Chris, and all his extended family.

Following removal from St Theresa's to Clogheen church last Wednesday, and on Thursday following requiem mass he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace.