Denis Smyth was a man of the earth

Deepest sympathies are extended to the family of Denis (Dinny) Smyth, Graigue, Clogheen, who died recently.

Denis was in his late 90s and enjoyed marvellous health up to recently. Denis was a man of the earth and loved people calling to purchase flowers, honey and any thing else that Dinny would produce at his farm.

Dinny is survived by his sisters Bridget and Eileen and all his extended family. Following requiem mass in Clogheen church he was laid to rest in Duhill cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.