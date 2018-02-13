John Harvey - a long life, well lived

When John Harvey closed his eyes for the last time on Saturday 27th January, it brought to an end a long life well lived.

John was born in Toor on 17th July 1918. He was one of four children of Frank and Bridget Harvey, two boys and two girls. He attended the local National School in what is now Kilcash Community Hall. When the time came to earn his living, John went to work for various farmers. He loved working on the land, especially with animals. For the thirty years prior to his retirement he worked with Purcell Bros., Ballyglasheen.

When John met and married his wife, the late Lolly (nee Walsh), they set up home in the village of Kilcash. John and Lolly were dedicated to their local community and contributed to community activities.

John was a founder member, with Lolly, of the Kilcash Tidy Towns committee, entering the village into the annual competition since its inception. He loved his home place and was to be seen out and about the village with his scrub, his wheelbarrow and his lawnmower until he was well into his eighties.

He gave sterling service to the Board of Management of Kilcash National School for many years and also to the Kilsheelan/Kilcash Parish Council.

Perhaps there are not so many people now who remember the wonderful amateur dramatic productions by Kilcash Drama Group, but John was an active member and took part in many of the plays.

To John, age was only a number and he was blest with good health for the most part. For the past two years before his death, he was in the great care of Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel, as the frailty of his years made it necessary for him to have twenty four hour care.

To the end, he enjoyed an alert mind and maintained his interest in current affairs and keeping up with the happenings of his home place. In December, he was privileged to welcome two members of a new generation with the birth of twins to his grandson Stephen and his wife Ann Marie, making him a great grandfather.

He is survived by his three sons, Frank, Brendan and John and their families.

May he enjoy eternal rest.