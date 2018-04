Sincere sympathy to the family of Ciss Buckley, Kyle, who was interred in her former parish cemetery Doon on Saturday, April 21.

To her daughters daughters Bernadette, Maria and Bridget, sons Michael, John and Patrick, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Julia our deepest sympathy.

Friendship oozed from Ciss whenever you met her, with her big smile and when she was able could she dance the night away, always a pleasure to encounter.