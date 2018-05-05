Finola Treacy was a gifted musician

On Sunday April 22, Finola Treacy (née McMeel) passed away peacefully at her home in Camas after a protracted illness bravely borne.

She was a native of Drumgahan, Glasglough, Co. Monaghan and made a circuitous route to the Premier County before settling in our parish. Finola was an energised person, full of the joys of life.

Her smile, friendship and generosity had an inspiring impact on those fortunate to make her acquaintance. Her resilience helped her to carry the cross of sickness with positivity, calmness and care of her family.



She was ever willing to give a helping hand in the local organisations, particularly while her children were in their school-going years.



Finola was a gifted musician, passing on her passion and love of music to her family.

She was blessed with a deep faith, which she nurtured over the years with her prayer life.

Her death in the prime of her life leaves a huge void in her family circle and indeed in the wider community and in her work place.

Finola’s remains were reposed at her home on Monday evening before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan on Tuesday for Requiem Mass concelebrated by Fr Joe Egan PP, Fr Christy O’Dwyer PP and Fr Pat O’Gorman AP. Burial took place in Ardmayle Cemetery.



Our heart-felt sympathy is extended to her husband Joe, sons Niall and Brian, mother Margaret, brothers Declan, Paddy, Aidan and John, sisters Barbara, Olive, Doris, Michelle, Lorna and Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam uasal.