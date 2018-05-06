Larry Walsh took great pride in his workmanship

The death occurred on Saturday, April 14, of Larry Walsh, late of Garrane, Dualla.



His untimely passing after a prolonged illness was a source of sadness for his wife and family.

He was son of Larry and Annie Walsh, Killenaule, and hailed from a family of four boys and three girls.

Larry followed in his father’s footsteps in the building trade, which he carried on for many years. He was a man of many skills and took great pride in his workmanship.



He had a great love of family and that bond was strengthened with the arrival of grandchildren in recent years.



On Monday, April 16, his remains were reposing at Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel, and on the following morning, removed to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. After Requiem Mass, celebrated by Fr. Tom Dunne CC and assisted by Fr. Joe Egan PP, Fr Tom Breen AP Fethard and Fr Tomas O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney, interment took place in Holycross cemetery.



He is survived by his wife Mary and by Karl and Colin (sons), Gillian and Yvette (daughters). Also by Jimmy, Mattie and Tommy (brothers), Margaret and Antoinette (sisters), grandchildren, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended. Peace to his soul.