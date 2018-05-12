Mary Halley had a heart of gold

There was deep sadness with the news that Mary Halley, Clogheen, had passed to her eternal reward recently. Mary was just a month away from her 99th birthday.



She ran a very successful joint public house and groceries shop in Clogheen along with her husband John for many years.

Mary had a heart of gold for everyone that she would meet in the run of the day. Children growing up in the Clogheen area would go in to Mary Halley for the penny sweets and she would always put more in the bag that you would pay for.

Mary was a very religious person, and opened the church doors every morning at 7.30am, and closed them again late in the evening.



The likes of Mary Halley will be hard to replace. Mary was predeceased by her husband John, and her daughter Eleanor. She is survived by her sons Michael and Fred, daughters in law, son in law Paddy, grandchildren and all her extended family.

Following requiem mass last Thursday she was laid to rest in Shanrahan cemetery. May her