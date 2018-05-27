Tommy Wade had no equals when it came to horsemanship

Early on Monday morning, May 14, Tommy Wade of Ballyroe House passed away peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork, after a challenging illness over the last few years.



He had reached his eighty-first year. Tommy had a keen interest in both the equine and canine industries. His name was synonymous with showjumping, horse racing, greyhound racing and bookkeeping at the track.

He was a supreme judge of a horse and was gifted at maximising an animal’s potential. He had no equals when it came to horsemanship, making great use of that gift in his younger days.

He brought great excitement, anticipation, wonderment and pride into the homes of Ireland and indeed beyond.

His name will be forever linked to that wonder horse ‘Dundrum’ at a time when TV was becoming a common appliance in people’s homes. He simply captured the hearts of the nation with the extraordinary achievements of a small horse with an incredible ability to rise way above over fences that dwarfed the animal.



Tommy’s career didn’t end with his own retirement from the arena; he continued to serve his country as chef d’equipe bringing every possible honour to our country. In the midst of such fame and glory, Tommy remained rooted to his own principles. He had a great sense of God in his own life’s journey. His deep-rooted faith was a great source of strength to him in his final challenge.



On Tuesday evening, Tommy’s remains arrived from his home to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan and following concelebrated Requiem Mass on Wednesday he was interred in Ardmayle Cemetery.



We extend our sympathies to his wife Felicity, daughter Maria, sons Robert, Alan and Ronan, daughters-in-law Nicola and Anne Marie, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Sarah, Marian and Alex, sisters Josie, Winnie and Biddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.