Late Joan Ryan was inspirational Tipperary woman who spearheaded fundraising campaign for disabled

There has been profound sadness throughout Tipperary at the passing of Joan Ryan, a courageous woman who spearheaded a campaign which raised over €300,000 to purchase exercise equipment to help disabled people.

Mrs Ryan, who established Coisceim Eile, passed away at her home at Ballymore, Cashel surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Edel, son Tomás, mother Breda, brothers Pat-Joe, Tommy, Jimmy and Dermot, sisters Lily, Helen and Bernie, uncle Fr. Jimmy Peters, godmother Kitty Peters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Coisceim Eile was set up by Joan Ryan after a car crash that left her young daughter Edel paralysed.

Edel was just five years of age when she was seriously injured in the crash in 2001.

Joan herself was left with just 5pc vision after the collision, which happened close to their home near Cashel.

The Lokomat machine purchased by Coisceim Eile is being used at the First Steps Clinic in Patrickswell, Limerick. The machine is being used by people with paralysis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and stroke-related problems.

Coisceim Eile also donated medical equipment to St. Patricks's in Cashel with some of the funds raised.

"Joan was an inspirational woman, admired by everyone who knew her, a woman who achieved so much despite the serious life challenges she faced" said a committee member of the Coisceim Eile group Sean O'Donovan.