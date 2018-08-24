Death of Mary Jo McCarthy, Cashel, wife of former Tipperary TD and minister Dr Sean McCarthy

The death has occurred of Mary Jo McCarthy (née O'Keeffe), wife of former Tipperary TD and minister, Dr Sean McCarthy. Mrs McCarthy, John Street, Cashel and and formerly of Kilcurl, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny, died on August 21st, peacefully in the loving care of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved sister of the late Peggy Cassin and mother-in-law of the late Mick Buckley. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dr. Sean J. (former T.D.), family Dr. Eoin, Caitriona Buckley, John, Aidan and Maria Molloy, daughters-in-law Wendy and Severine, son-in-law Dr. Mick Molloy, grandchildren William, Jamie, Andrew, Robbie, Luca, Emily, Kate, Sean and Michael, brothers Paddy and Jimmy, sister Bishy Walsh, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.