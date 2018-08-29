Success of Banna Chluain Meala one of late Sean O'Donnell's enduring legacies

The recent passing of Dr Sean O’Donnell of Marlfield Road, Clonmel caused widespread sadness in the town. Sean passed away unexpectedly at home on the afternoon of Saturday, August 4th.

A proud Westmeath man, Sean grew up in the small village of Collinstown and was the eldest son of Paddy and Bridie O’Donnell.

Educated at St.Finians College in Mullingar, Sean then started his third level education in Maynooth University and later at University College Galway, from where he graduated with his teaching qualification.

In 1960 Sean took on a 3 year teaching post in Nigeria with the Holy Ghost Fathers. In a happy twist of fate while in Nigeria, he met Eileen Davis, a nurse from Scunthorpe in England. Sean and Eileen married in 1963 in Nigeria before making the long journey home to Ireland. Sean had secured a teaching post in Rockwell College on his return to Ireland, and started there in September 1963.

On coming home to Ireland, Sean and Eileen decided to live in Clonmel. Sean commented years later that it was their first view of the spectacular Comeragh Mountains on the approach to Clonmel that convinced them that Clonmel would be their new home.

Sean and Eileen raised their family in Cherrymount before moving to the Marlfield Road in 1988. They immersed themselves in many aspects of the community over the years.

Sean was a lover of music and together with his neighbour in Cherrymount, Superintendent Larry McKeown, they formulated a plan to start a brass band in the town. They enlisted the help of other prominent people in the town and Banna Chluain Meala was formed.

Sean was very proud of his role in the early years of the band and all five of his children were members of the band over the years. Sean also played the Viola in the orchestra for the St. Mary’s Choral Society shows for many years, while Eileen was also a prominent member of the Choral Society at the time.

Sean’s children have very fond memories of many nights spent in the White Memorial Theatre with Sean playing in the orchestra and Eileen on the stage.

Sean had very fond memories of his time in Rockwell College and retired in 2003 as Deputy Principal. He took great pride in the success of his past students and particularly on the sporting fields.

Being a famed Rugby nursery, Sean would be quick to point out former Rockwell students who represented Ireland and Munster over the years. He was immensely proud to be asked to write the history of Rockwell College and approached this task with typical fervour and attention to detail.

Sean was a renowned writer and historian and had a keen interest in the history of Clonmel. He published two separate books on different historical periods in the town. Clonmel 1840 to 1900 and Clonmel 1900 to 1932.

Both publications were very well received in the town and beyond and will be points of reference for generations to come. Sean also published a number of history text books that were used on the curriculum during his time teaching in Rockwell.

He was also a regular contributor to the Tipperary Historical Journal and had an article published in the latest edition.

A keen follower of Hurling, Sean was a prominent member of St.Mary’s hurling Club in Clonmel for many years and undertook many different roles in the club.

He had a deep affection for St. Mary’s, and produced the history of the club in the early 1990’s and then updated and republished it in 2016.

The launch night was a memorable night for Sean and his family with many of the clubs current and former players and mentors gathering in the GAA centre to celebrate the publication.

Sean travelled to all of Tipperary’s league and championship hurling matches for many years, and was attending games right up to this year. His family recall how happy Sean would be heading off to games in Thurles, Croke Park and further afield.

When attending games in Croke Park, Sean would always drop into the Pro Cathedral to light a candle before the game.

Being a proud Westmeath man Sean was a keen observer when Westmeath came to play Tipp in Thurles in the senior hurling championship of 2017, as it was such a rare occurrence for him to witness such an occasion. To have players from his home club Lough Lene Gaels on the Westmeath team that day was a source of extra pride for him. There was plenty of good natured banter among the family on this occasion!

Sean was always at his most contented with his family around him and enjoyed many happy family occasions over the years. In July 2018 Sean and Eileen celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary and in May celebrated Sean’s 80th birthday.

These were special occasions for Sean and Eileen and they celebrated in style with their five children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Sean was in great form right up to the end and enjoyed what was a normal Saturday with family members calling to the house. The large attendance at Sean’s funeral reflected the high esteem in which he was held in the community and beyond. This was source of great comfort to his family following his sudden passing.

Sean is survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Siobhan, Sinead and Aine, sons Liam and Eoin, brothers Gene and Pat.

Sean O’Donnell. A gentleman and a scholar. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.