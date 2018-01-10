Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The late Lisa Lindy

The death has occurred of Lisa Lindy(née Porter), Ballypatrick, Clonmel Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Lisa, sadly missed by her loving husband Nick, daughters, Lilly, Robyn, son Jake, father Michael, sister Nicola, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, niece, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Cremation will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday at 1 p.m.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to PAWS Animal Rescue.

The late Michael (Mick) Courtney

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Courtney, Dualla Road and late of Copperfield House, Cashel; and Drumlish, Longford, on January 8th 2018, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Michael (Mick). Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Josephine, sons Michael, Andrew and Nicholas, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Clodagh, Shane, Michael (Jnr), Ronan, Killian, Mollie and Jasmine, brother Tom, sister Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Bobby Martin

The death has occurred of Bobby Martin, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town. Reposing at the family home, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary on Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to Bansha Cemetery.

House private please on Thursday morning.

The late Kathleen Connick

The death has occurred of Kathleen Connick, London, late of Knockshegowna, Ballingarry (NR), Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving son, Tony, daughter-in-law, grandson, sisters Mary and Nancy, brother, William, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan, for funeral mass at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ionel Danescu

The death has occurred of Ionel Danescu, Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, and late of Tandarie, Romania. Deeply regretted by his loving son Laur, sisters Didina and Emilia, grandchildren Laura and Luca, niece Adina, daughter-in-law Elena, relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 6 o'c to 7 o'c. Funeral Service takes place on Thursday in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, Nenagh.

The late Mary (Mollsie) Dunne

The death has occurred of Mary (Mollsie) Dunne (née Duggan), Dundrum, Dublin 14, and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin 6, and Templemore, on January 9th, 2018 (peacefully in the excellent care of St. Vincent’s University Hospital and surrounded by her family). Devoted and beloved wife of the recently deceased John, adored mother of Kerry and sister of the late Eamonn, Billy and Jimmy. Loved and remembered always by her daughter-in-law, Claire, grandchildren Conor, Eoin and Orla, nephews John, Billy and James, nieces Eileen, Claire and Francine, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Dundrum, from 4.00 p.m.to 6.00 p.m. on Thursday (January 11th). Cremation at 3.00 p.m. on Friday (January 12th) at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only.

The late Fr. John Joseph O'Brien

The death has occurred of Fr. John Joseph O'Brien, Pallotine Community, Thurles and formerly USA and Killoscully, Thurles. Fr. John Joseph died peacefully at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum on January 8th following a long illness. Pre-deceased by his beloved brothers Pat and Christopher O'Brien (Kileen)and his sister Joan Buckley (Curaleigh, Dolla). Remembered with love and affection by his Pallottine Community, his family Sadie, Maureen, Anne (Carey), Kathleen, Sr. Alfonsa, Margaret, Denis, Martin, Joseph and Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family, former parishioners and friends.

Lying in repose at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh, on Thursday, 11th January, from 4.30pm to 7pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass on Friday 12th at 12 noon in the Pallottine College chapel Thurles, burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery at St. Mary’s, Cabra.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

The late Luke Thompson

The death has occurred of Luke Thompson, Gardenrath Rd., Kells, Co. Meath and late of Thurles. Ex. Post Office, Kells, on 8th January 2018. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, sons Mark and Michael, daughters Linda and Laura, brothers Michael and Billy, sisters Kathleen and Anne, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, 10th January, from 2 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning, 11th January, at 11 o'clock and arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Oldcastle for 12 o'clock (noon) Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Oldcastle Cemetery. House private on Thursday please.

The late Thomas (Tony) Buck

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tony) Buck, Heywood Close, Clonmel. At South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Anthony, Darren, John Paul and Alan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Tara, Ben, Nathan, Katie and Buster, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.