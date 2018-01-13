Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 13, 2018

The late Cathal Shanley

The death has occurred of Cathal Shanley, 124 Capel Street, Dublin 1, and formerly of Old Spa Road, Clonmel, aged 40 years, passed away on 12th January 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6. Loving husband of Sonia and devoted father of Orla (3), and Aidan (1). Dear son of Tim & Kathleen Shanley, and brother of Pauline, Tadgh, Brian, Eoin, Niamh and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving wife, adored children and family, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hoban House, Old Spa Road, Clonmel, from 4pm-9pm on Sunday, 14th January, 2018. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, at 1pm, and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be made to Our Lady's Hospice Harolds Cross, who looked after Cathal so well during his last few weeks.

The late Jim Kennedy

The death has occurred of Jim Kennedy, Connolly Park, Clonmel. Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Jim, husband of the late Ellen (Lily). Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Anne, Elenor, Mary, Martina and Delores, sons-in-law, brother Michael, sister Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Saturday evening from 4 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, arriving at 11.40 o'clock for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter ro St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, please.

The late Geraldine Power

The death has occurred of Geraldine Power (née Fraher). Late of 8 Banagher Place, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital, Waterford.

The late Michael White

The death has occurred of Michael White, 3 Limerick Street, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary on January 11th 2018, peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum, Michael; Deeply regretted by his sister Mary (May), nephews Edward, Christopher and Anthony, niece Louise and spouses, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Saturday evening from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Patrick Dempsey

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Dempsey, Wilmor, Carrick-on-Suir, on Jan. 10, 2018; deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Kevin and Liam, daughters Eithne, Joan and Terri, grandchildren, his brother Fr. Luke Dempsey OP St. Mary's Priory, Tallaght, Dublin, his niece Josephine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday from 5 o'c. with removal at 6.30 o'c. to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Bridget Curtin

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Curtin (née Gilton), Castlecrannagh, Carrigatoher and formerly of Lisgoriff, Kileen, Nenagh. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter, daughters Teresa, Anne and grandaughter Cara. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Tony and Peter, daughters Noreen, Patsy, Margaret and Bridget, sister Nora, brother Bill, grandchildren and great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher (E45 FA31) this Sunday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Mary Mother of the Church, Boher (V94 H228) on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Donations, if desired, to Newport Day Care Centre.

The late James Feehily

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy ) Feehily, Grennanstown Norwood, Nenagh. Suddenly at home. 12/1/18. Deeply regretted by his loving cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o'c followed by burial in Grennanstown Church Grounds.

The late Sarah (Moss) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Sarah (Moss) Fitzgerakd (née White), Harley Park, Callan, Co. Kilkenny; and Ballingarry (SR), Co. Tipperary. Peacefully on Friday 12th January 2018 at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Michael, Pat, Pamela, and Kieran, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Marie and Siobhan, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan from 3pm on Sunday. Funeral Prayers at 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private.

The late Jimmy Jordan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Jordan, 11 St Columba Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Louise, brothers Junior, Paul and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Patsy, Anne and Phylis, Aunty Josie, niece Tara, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbous and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 13th Jan., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of Ss. Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 14th Jan., at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Kathleen Murphy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Murphy (née Bulter), 12 Brophy Terrace, Kennedy Park, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her husband Ollie, sons Oliver & Mark, brothers Sean & Tom, sister Biddy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughter-in-law Karen,grandchildren Darragh, Adam, Sean & Fionn, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.