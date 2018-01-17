Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 17, 2018

The late Shane Lonergan

The death has occurred of Shane Longeran late of Kilmacomma, Clonmel, and formerly of Avondale Court, Cahir. He will be very sadly missed his loving wife Frances, his children Alan, Hayley, Jason and Courtney, parents Noreen and Eddie, sister Samantha, niece Caoimhe, nephew Calum, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 6.oc. to 8.oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sheila Cox

The death has occurred of Sheila Cox (née Morrissey) late of Springmount, Kilmolash Upper, Clonmel; and Daingean, Offaly. Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Susan (Gilhooly), Brendan and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, brother, grandchildren, great-grandson, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Breedy

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Breedy late of Lios Mhuire, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. Husband of the late Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his sons Michael and Robert, daughters Anne, Sheila and Caroline, sisters Sr. Genevieve and Chris, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Clogheen at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Thomas Hickey

The sudden death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Hickey (son of Dan Hickey and the late Bridget Hickey) in Queens, New York and formerly Rathmoley, Killenaule, Thurles. He is survived by his father Dan, partner Julie, daughter Siobhan, sons Mike and James, sisters Noreen and Bridget, brothers Dan and John and his 3 granddaughters.

​Funeral Mass on Saturday, 27th January, at 11.30 am in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule. Private family burial on Sunday, 28th January, in Cullen Cemetery, Co. Cork. Family flowers only; in lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimers Ireland or The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Mamie Morrissey

The death has occurred of Mamie Morrissey (née Murphy) late of St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Dan and infant daughter Martina, deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Davy, Pat, Philomena, Paula, Patricia, Majella, Mary, Declan, Anne, Benedict and Sarah, her sisters Joan (Dublin), Patricia (Limerick), Margaret (Fethard), Anne (England), Nellie and Philomena (Australia) and her brother Johnny (Fethard), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday, January 17th, from 5 oc to 7.30 oc. Funeral Mass in The Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday at 11oc, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth O'Neill

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bess) O'Neill (née Ryan) late of Ballykiveen, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. In her 101st year, predeceased by her husband Patrick; sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Betty (O’Brien), Mary, Teresa and Carmel (Sheridan), sons Dan, Fr. John (Galbally and Lisvernane), Fr. Tom & Fr. Pat (Middlesbrough) and Fr. Dermott (Westminster), daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Seumas and Hugh, grandchildren Donal, Cathal, Aoife and Michael Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Thursday evening from 4.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Margaret Hodgins

The death has occurred of Margaret (Greta) Hodgins late of Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late David and much loved mother of Duncan and David, devoted grandmother to Alice, Rachel, Matthew and Anna; sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Liz and Rhona, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday, from 5 o'c. to 7 o'c. Removal to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Nenagh, tomorrow, Thursday evening. Funeral on Friday at 11 o'c. at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Nenagh, followed by burial at Ballinaclough Cemetery, Nenagh.

The late Maura Spillane

The death has occurred of Maura Spillane (née Nolan) late of Cunnahurt, Nenagh. Peacefully, at home, in her 91st Year, surrounded by her family, beloved wife of the late Ned. Sadly missed by her loving family, Pat, Mary, Breda, Eamonn, Una, John, Michael, Brendan, Margaret, Tony and Barry, spouses and partners, her twin sister Una, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday at her home (Cunnahurt, Nenagh), from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Delia Deegan

The death has occurred of Delia Deegan (née Jordan) late of Newline, Roscrea and formerly of Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, her son Tom, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Aisling, Thomas, Kevin and Rory, brothers Joe and Denis, sisters Kathleen, Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

The late Mary Egan

The death has occurred of Mary Egan (née Maher) late of Beaumont, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mother of Anne, Eileen, Bernadette, Fidelma, Muireann, Una, Enda and Fergal. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Claire, Niall, Colin, Fiona, Clodagh, Alan, Sean, Áine, Sinead, Emily and Conor, great-grandchildren Croía and Seoidín, sons-in law Ciaran, Andy, daughter-in-law Pauline, extended family, neighbours and friends Also remembering at this time her son-in-law Frank.

Reposing Wednesday 17th at her home in Beaumont 4pm to 8pm. Removal Thursday to the Church of the Nativity, Beaumont arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to My Dementia.ie (D.R.E.A.M. Ireland).

The late Eileen Summerell

The death has occurred of Eileen (Lil) Summerell (née Leahy) late of Middlesex, England and formerly of Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. Sister of Liam Leahy, Ballinure, Thurles.

Funeral to take place in England. Mass will be offered in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at a later date.