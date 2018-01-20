Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 20, 2018

Dinny Byrne

The death has occurred of Dinny Byrne, London and late of Moyne Road, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Mickey "The Rattler", sisters Mai and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his daughter Marie, sons Gerard and Ted, sister Gertie (Cooke), grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place in London and Mass will be offered at a later date in Thurles.

John Brett

The death has occurred of John Brett, Castle Court, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.



Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday from 10am with removal at 10.30am to St. Molleran's Church for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Marys Cemetery.

Hanora Butler (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Hanora Butler (née Nolan), Hillcrest, Garrinch, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, January 20th 2018, Hanora, deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Sunday, January 21, from 4.30pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Edmond (Ned) O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) O'Donnell, Graigue, Poulmucka, Clonmel, Tipperary. Ned died peacefully at home with his family. (Predeceased by his wife Nancy and sister Mary Fennessey). Deeply regretted by his family, Margaret, Carrie, Liam and Geraldine, brother Pat, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, good neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this evening (Saturday) from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Michael's Church, Clerihan on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12 midday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Burke (née Carey)

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née Carey), Rosemary Street, Roscrea, Tipperary. In the excellent care of Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Beloved wife of the late Bill (V.S) and much loved mother of Frank, Aidan, Billy, Niall and Michael. Devoted grandmother to Simon, Jamie, Louise and Kira. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Mary, Miriam, Sinéad, sister-in-law Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, this evening (Saturday) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Sunday 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Josie Delaney (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Josie Delaney (née Walsh), 13 Limerick Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Billy and son Paddy. Deeply regretted by her son Liam, daughters Noreen O'Brien and Mary Shanahan, sons-in-law Michael and Noel, daughter-in-law Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence Monday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Private removal from her residence Tuesday at 11.30am arriving at St. Cronan's Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon, followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

Eileen Hassett (née Gleeson)

The death has occurred of Eileen Hassett (née Gleeson), Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, in her 90th year, surrounded by her family, beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of Tony, Ger and Noreen (Kennedy). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Anne and Fionnuala, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Connie, neighbours, special friend Mary Rose and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. John's Church, Tyone for Funeral Mass at 12noon followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery.

Maureen Kenny (née Martin)

The death has occurred of Maureen Kenny (née Martin), Glenstal, Murroe, and formerly of Cahernorry, Drombanna Co. Limerick and Seskin, Solohead, Co. Tipperary. January 20th 2018 peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, daughters Mary and Bridget, sons George, Seamus and Pat, sons-in-law Micheál and Jonnie, daughters-in-law Mary and Orla, grandchildren Shane, Aoife, Daniel, George, Kate, Áine, Matthew, Maria, Croíadh and Mollie, sisters Brid, Therese, Jo O'Leary, Bernie Quirke and the late Margaret O'Gorman, brothers Willie and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Richard (Dick) Walsh

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Walsh, Cathedral Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving sister Yvonne ( Ryan ), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, carers and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, January 21, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, January 22, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers Only. Donations if desired to Suir Haven Cancer Support Center.

Moira (Mary) Quinlan (née Coleman)

The death has occurred of Moira (Mary) Quinlan (née Coleman), Boherbee Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary



Peacefully in the gentle care of the managment and staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family Michael, Lily, Patrick, Geraldine, John and Joe, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to Our Lady of Lourded Church, Silvermines at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to "Our Lady of Lourdes Fund".