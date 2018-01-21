Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 21, 2018

Sr. M. Aquin Power

The death has occurred of Sr. M. Aquin Power, Presentation Convent, Clonmel, Tipperary, and formerly of Rathgormack, Co. Waterford. 19th January 2018. Sadly missed by her loving community, her brother Eddie, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel from 2pm today, Sunday with evening prayer at 5.30pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

Richard (Dick) Walsh

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Walsh, Cathedral Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving sister Yvonne (Ryan), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, carers and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, today, Sunday, January 21, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, January 22, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers Only. Donations if desired to Suir Haven Cancer Support Center.