Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 22, 2018

Mary France Ryan (née Leenane)

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Ryan (née Leenane), Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary, formerly of Ballinderry, Terryglass. Peacefully in the care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother Fr Billy Leenane. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Alan and John, daughter Jane, grandchildren Joshua, Thomas, Johnny, Aiden, Ella May, Poppy Mary and Alfie, brothers Rum, Mikey, Martin, Paddy, Basil and Dinny, sisters Kitty, Annette, Bríd and Pauline, daughters-in-law Mary and Orla, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, today (Monday) from 5.30pm, with removal at 8pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Chairde Alzheimer’s Society, Clonmel.

Hanora Butler (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Hanora Butler (née Nolan), Hillcrest, Garrinch, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, January 20th 2018, Hanora, deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Jack Cahill

The death has occurred of Jack Cahill, Templemore, Tipperary, peacefully in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, in his 92nd year. Pre-deceased by his wife Mai, brother Willie and Sister Joan.

Deeply regretted by his sons Seamus and Michael, daughter Anna, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Sheila and Christina, sisters Statia (Clerkin), Maura (Martin) and Una (Bresenan), sister-in-law Anna, grandchildren Shane, Kate, Lauren, Jessica, Amy and Jake, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing this evening (Monday) in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, from 5pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, followed by interment in the local cemetery.

Dinny Byrne

The death has occurred of Dinny Byrne, late of Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Mickey "The Rattler", sisters Mai and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his daughter Marie, sons Gerard and Ted, sister Gertie (Cooke), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will take place in London and Mass will be offered at a later date in Thurles.