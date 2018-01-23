Funeral arrangements for teenager killed in farm accident

The funeral arrangements have been announced for Patrick McCormack, who died following a tragic accident on Sunday.

Patrick, of Ryninch, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Fiona, his loving sisters Emer and Mary, his adored granny Mary, his uncle Pat and his aunts Eileen, Mary, Anne and Mary, cousins and a large circle of friends.

He will be reposing at his home from 4pm until 7.30pm this evening (Tuesday). Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua's, Ballina, at 12 noon tomorrow (Wednesday) followed by burial in Templekelly Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Injured Jockey Fund.

May his gentle soul rest in peace